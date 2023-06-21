×
Tags: abortion | house | races | 2024

Pro-choice Group Backs 12 Dems in 2024 House Races

Wednesday, 21 June 2023 03:17 PM EDT

NARAL Pro-Choice America, the oldest extant abortion rights advocacy group in the U.S., on Wednesday endorsed 12 Democrat lawmakers for the 2024 House elections, nearly one year after the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the legality of abortion to the states.

"Since the day Roe was overturned, voters proved without a shadow of a doubt that they will come out to support abortion access and the candidates who are ready to fight alongside them," said NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju. "With the GOP doubling down on their out-of-touch policies, voters will be even more motivated to keep them out of office in 2024.

"We're proud to endorse this slate of leaders as the first endorsements of our 2024 electoral program. Ensuring they are reelected is essential to taking back the U.S. House of Representatives and moving one step closer to passing into law legislation that will protect and expand reproductive freedom."

The lawmakers are Mary Peltola of Alaska, Mike Levin of California, Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Nikki Budzinski and Eric Sorensen of Illinois, Sharice Davids of Kansas, Jared Golden of Maine, Hillary Scholten and Dan Kildee of Michigan, Angie Craig of Minnesota, Wiley Nickel of North Carolina, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford of Nevada, Pat Ryan of New York, Greg Landsman and Emilia Sykes of Ohio, Andrea Salinas of Oregon, Susan Wild and Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, and Kim Schrier of Washington.

Wednesday, 21 June 2023 03:17 PM
