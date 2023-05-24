×
Tags: abortion | florida | ron desantis | prolife | unborn

Pro-Life Group Hails DeSantis' Record

By    |   Wednesday, 24 May 2023 04:19 PM EDT

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America hailed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' record on protecting the lives of the unborn as he launches his 2024 Republican presidential primary campaign Wednesday.

"Ron DeSantis has continually delivered for the people of Florida, transforming the Sunshine State from a late-term abortion haven to one of the best states in the nation for unborn children and mothers," Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser wrote in a statement.

"His record proves that going on offense works to defeat pro-abortion extremists, and he does not back down from a worthy fight, whether it is standing up for parents' right to protect their children or safeguarding unborn babies when their hearts are beating and when they can feel pain."

The glowing review did not come with an official endorsement of DeSantis, but it stressed that a wide swath of GOP presidential candidates must show "bold leadership" in the fight against unrestricted abortions "on demand up until birth." DeSantis signed a six-week abortion restriction in Florida during this spring's legislative session.

"In the 2024 presidential contest, it is critical that pro-life candidates show bold leadership and lay out a clear policy platform in contrast to their opponents who support abortion on demand up until birth, paid for by taxpayers," Dannenfelser's statement read. "The pro-life movement is looking for a national defender of life who will proudly advocate a minimum national standard to protect unborn children from painful abortions at least by 15 weeks — a standard backed by 72% of Americans — and who will work tirelessly to build consensus and gather the votes necessary in Congress.

"We look forward to DeSantis and all contenders further outlining their pro-life vision and platform as the primary unfolds."

The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America urges the need for "a national defender of life" in the White House.

"Protecting unborn babies at a point when they feel pain is popular with American voters, and 47 out of 50 European countries limit abortion by 15 weeks or earlier," according to the pro-life group.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
