FDA Denies Petitions from Left, Right on Abortion Pill Rules

The Food and Drug Administration shot down several petitions, one from the left and two from the right, regarding its new rules on accessing mifepristone, The Hill reported.

The denials follow the agency's Tuesday decision to relax barriers on mifepristone, allowing individuals with a prescription to obtain the drug at all retail pharmacies that meet basic criteria.

The anti-abortion Student for Life group forwarded the first complaint, asking the FDA to revert its prescribing rules back to 2011. Under those rules, mifepristone could be administered only in person at a limited number of certified doctors and clinics.

In a separate petition, Students for Life further requested the FDA restrict mifepristone use to the first seven weeks of pregnancy rather than the currently allowed 10 weeks.

FDA official Patrizia Cavazzoni wrote in denial of the petition that the group "does not provide any new data or evidence beyond what was provided" in 2019 when other anti-abortion groups challenged the rules.

However, the agency also denied a petition from the left-leaning American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which sought clarification that the drug can be safely used to reduce miscarriage complications.

Cavazzoni, head of the agency's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, insisted that the group must prove its miscarriage claims. Further, she said only drug manufacturers could ask to change labeling.

The denials come as the debate surrounding medically induced abortion drugs has reached a tipping point after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Some red states, including Indiana, have already taken steps to restrict the drugs after 10 weeks.