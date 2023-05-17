Trump: I Was Able to Kill Roe V. Wade

Potential 2024 GOP primary challengers like Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis might reportedly hit former President Donald Trump on not being strong enough defending the lives of the unborn.

But Trump fired back Tuesday night on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and echoed his remarks in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning: You are welcome for his administration breaking down the Roe v. Wade barrier.

"After 50 years of failure, with nobody coming even close, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to the 'shock' of everyone, and for the first time put the pro-life movement in a strong negotiating position over the radicals that are willing to kill babies even into their 9th month, and beyond," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Without me there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, or whatever is finally agreed to. Without me the pro-life movement would have just kept losing. Thank you President TRUMP!!!"

The statement of a victory lap and saying, tongue-in-cheek, you're welcome comes after he contrasted his political position on defending the lives of the unborn against DeSantis' six-week abortion restriction the governor signed into law in Florida.

"It's been now brought back to the states, and what I've done is I've given the pro-life people — who are wonderful people and loving people — I've given them the power of negotiation, because now they're able to negotiate something that's going to be very important, and I put them in a position now," Trump told host Rob Schmitt.

"DeSantis, or Ron DeSanctimonious as I call him, he came out with the six weeks" abortion restriction in Florida, Trump continued. "Other people agree with it, and a lot of people don't."

The polarizing issue requires political nuance, and the power and leverage Trump provided, he added.

"You know, Ron, if you take a look, he's losing women voters like crazy," Trump warned.

"Now, I don't do it for the women, for the men, I do what's right."

"I think it's why I'm leading him by 40-50 points, and you see that, and I'm leading Biden by 11 points," Trump added. "I do what's right for the country, but I gave the pro-life people — and I'm the only one, again, I'm the only one that ever did was I able to."

Ultimately, Trump vows "to be leading the charge" on the issue then, now, and beyond.

"If you talk about radical, the radicals are the people that want to kill the baby, literally after birth," Trump said. "These are the radical people, not pro-life people.

"Many pro-life people, you know, they're talking about more weeks than what Ron is talking about," Trump concluded. "But I'm going to decide, and I'm going to be in there pushing."

