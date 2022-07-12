Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Signs Order 'Upholding Abortion Rights'

Pennsylvania Gov Tom Wolf, a Democrat, announced the signing of an executive order on Tuesday reiterating the state's commitment to abortion rights, according to a press release.

The order also ensures that out-of-state residents may enter Pennsylvania to access abortion services, stating that the governor will decline any request from other states to arrest those seeking the procedure.

"Here in Pennsylvania, I will not stand for this attack on women and pregnant people," Wolf said, referring to the response by red states after the Dobbs decision. "By signing this executive order, I am affirming that individuals seeking and providing reproductive health services are safe in the commonwealth from discipline and prosecution."

"Everyone, whether a resident of Pennsylvania or elsewhere, deserves access to health care," he continued. "As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to protect that right."

The news comes a week after the Pennsylvania Senate approved an amendment to the state constitution declaring there is no right to an abortion, a process that Wolf has no say in — including veto power.

It will now advance to the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives, and if that passes, voters will be made aware of the floated changes before the next state elections. The newly composed Legislature will then vote on the proposed amendment once more.