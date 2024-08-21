Planned Parenthood Performed 8 Abortions Near DNC

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers served eight patients seeking medical abortions over the last two days at a mobile clinic near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, reported The Blaze.

The organization also "served nine vasectomy patients" according to the group.

The mobile clinic was located in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, near the site of the United Center and the DNC, from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

"As people from across the country travel to Illinois this week, we are proud to demonstrate what is possible when policies truly support accessible reproductive health care," Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, said in a statement about the setup.

Illinois has become a major access point for patients seeking abortions.

Wednesday night's programming at the DNC was expected to focus on abortion access and other rights that Democrats want to center in their campaign against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will speak along with "everyday Americans" who convention organizers describe as people who will argue their freedoms hinge on the result of the upcoming election.