New Colorado Law Enshrines 'Fundamental Right' to an Abortion

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act on Monday, which codifies ''a person's fundamental right'' to receive an abortion in the state.

The new law also removes all restrictions on abortion up until birth but does not overturn Colorado's ban on state funding of the procedure, The Denver Post reported.

Polis, a Democrat, said before signing the bill that ''Roe v. Wade has been eroded in the last few years'' — in reference to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that ruled the right to an abortion was protected under the Constitution.

''Roe v. Wade has been weakened and many legal pundits conclude that it's likely a matter of time until the federal protections at the Supreme Court simply cease to exist. We in Colorado simply don't want to take that risk,'' he continued.

After signing the new law, Polis issued a statement detailing the significance of the legislation amid renewed legal challenges to Roe from conservative groups and Republican politicians.

''In the State of Colorado, the serious decision to start or end a pregnancy with medical assistance will remain between a person, their doctor, and their faith.''

''I want to thank the sponsors and the General Assembly for ensuring that regardless of what happens federally, in Colorado these vital and oftentimes difficult decisions will continue to be made by Coloradans alone, free from government interference,'' he added.

Several conservative rural counties have discussed declaring themselves ''pro-life sanctuaries'' in response to the new law, according to the Post.

Republican Commissioner Lori Saine of Weld County called for the adoption of the designation while the bill was still being considered last month.

Further, commissioners in Park County will consider a resolution declaring the county a ''sanctuary county for the protection of life'' on Tuesday.