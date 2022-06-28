Retailers Limit Plan B Pill Purchases After Demand Spike

Retail chains across the U.S. have begun to limit purchases of Plan B, also known as ''the morning-after pill,'' amid an increase in demand following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid still have the limits in place as of Tuesday, with CVS announcing they had removed the limit as sales reportedly returned to normal, according to CNBC.

A Walgreens spokeswoman told Axios: ''Walgreens is still able to meet demand in-store, including leveraging digital-first solutions like curbside pickup. At this time, we are working to restock online inventory for ship-to-home.''

A spokesperson for Rite Aid also confirmed the limitations to the outlet: ''Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer.''

Meanwhile, the online retailer Amazon told CNBC that it would place a temporary limit of three units per week on the emergency contraceptive pill.

The rush of women to obtain the drug, which aims to prevent fertilization from occurring, comes after Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his Dobbs concurring opinion that the court should reconsider past rulings that utilized the due process clause.

''The Due Process Clause at most guarantees process. It does not, as the Court's substantive due process cases suppose, 'forbi[d] the government to infringe certain 'fundamental' liberty interests at all, no matter what process is provided,''' Thomas wrote of the theory, which was used to establish a constitutional right to contraceptives in 1965.