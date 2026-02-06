Spanberger's First Bills Focus on Amendments, Not Costs

Abigail Spanberger on Friday signed her first bills as governor of Virginia, setting referendum dates for four proposed constitutional amendments.

The bills included measures on abortion rights, same-sex marriage, and voting rights for convicted felons.

Notably absent, however, was action on affordability — a central issue of Spanberger's campaign, reported the Washington Free Beacon.

"It's really mind-boggling that the first bill that she would sign is one that is going to take a step in the direction of one of the most breathtaking political gerrymandering exercises in Virginia and perhaps American history," Republican state Sen. Mark Obenshain told 8News.

Spanberger during her campaign said she would keep a relentless focus on "taking every action possible ... to move policies and initiatives forward that will impact people's lives, bring down costs, and contend with some of the root causes of cost increases."

Less than two weeks after she took office, Virginia Democrats introduced a host of new tax proposals, including levies on dog walking and gym memberships.

"Virginians should judge Democrats by their actions, not their campaign slogans," Republican state Sen. Tara Durant told Fox News last week. "And their actions speak for themselves — pushing dozens of new tax proposals that raise costs on hardworking families.

"Virginians deserve leadership that actually makes life more affordable, not more expensive."

Spanberger has not indicated whether she plans to sign off on the tax increases if they land on her desk. Her office has not returned a request for comment from Newsmax.