National Public Affairs Poll: Hamadeh Leads After Trump Push

Arizona 8th Congressional District primary candidate Abe Hamadeh has emerged as the clear front-runner in the race for the GOP nomination after an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll conducted by National Public Affairs.

The poll showed Hamadeh with 37% of the vote, followed by Blake Masters, 14%; Ben Toma, 7%; Trent Franks, 6%; and Anthony Kern, 3%.

The poll was conducted Dec. 16-17 among 418 likely GOP primary voter in District 8, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8%.

The 8th Congressional District seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko, who is not seeking reelection.

Hamadeh, who Senate candidate Kari Lake also endorses, pointed out that the poll highlighted the power of a Trump endorsement, with 58% of primary voters saying they're more likely to support him after the former president's announcement.

"President Trump was able to give me and Arizonans the justice that no judge or court has had the courage to do," he said. "While we still have a battle ahead, we are extremely confident that our polling shows a clear path to victory."

Hamadeh said he is running while "Our country is under attack. Our legal system is collapsing before our eyes, and our institutions are being exposed. Next November, we have to fight with everything we’ve got to save the America we love. I’m honored to be in the fight and honored that the people of Arizona’s 8th district are behind me."

Hamadeh was a candidate for attorney general in Arizona in 2022.