×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abe hamadeh | arizona | 8th district | trump | gop nomination

National Public Affairs Poll: Hamadeh Leads After Trump Push

By    |   Thursday, 21 December 2023 11:23 AM EST

Arizona 8th Congressional District primary candidate Abe Hamadeh has emerged as the clear front-runner in the race for the GOP nomination after an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll conducted by National Public Affairs. 

The poll showed Hamadeh with 37% of the vote, followed by Blake Masters, 14%; Ben Toma, 7%; Trent Franks, 6%; and Anthony Kern, 3%. 

The poll was conducted Dec. 16-17 among 418 likely GOP primary voter in District 8, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8%. 

The 8th Congressional District seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko, who is not seeking reelection.

Hamadeh, who Senate candidate Kari Lake also endorses, pointed out that the poll highlighted the power of a Trump endorsement, with 58% of primary voters saying they're more likely to support him after the former president's announcement. 

"President Trump was able to give me and Arizonans the justice that no judge or court has had the courage to do," he said. "While we still have a battle ahead, we are extremely confident that our polling shows a clear path to victory."

Hamadeh said he is running while "Our country is under attack. Our legal system is collapsing before our eyes, and our institutions are being exposed. Next November, we have to fight with everything we’ve got to save the America we love. I’m honored to be in the fight and honored that the people of Arizona’s 8th district are behind me."

Hamadeh was a candidate for attorney general in Arizona in 2022. 

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Arizona 8th Congressional District primary candidate Abe Hamadeh has emerged as the clear front-runner in the race for the GOP nomination after an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll conducted by National Public Affairs. The poll showed...
abe hamadeh, arizona, 8th district, trump, gop nomination
260
2023-23-21
Thursday, 21 December 2023 11:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved