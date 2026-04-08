Michigan Dem Senate Hopeful Won't Disavow Hasan Piker

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed declined to disavow past extremist comments by streamer Hasan Piker during a Tuesday campaign stop.

Politico reported that El-Sayed stood next to Piker and said it's "critical" that Democrats embrace him despite criticism over Piker's comments about Israel and U.S. foreign policy.

Asked if he would disavow any of Piker's views, El-Sayed said, "I'm not here to disavow people's views. This whole 'gotcha' game, platform policing, cancel culture, I thought we were over it."

El-Sayed also defended appearing with Piker on the campaign trail. El-Sayed said hesitancy to engage with left-wing surrogates like Piker is "exactly why Democrats too often fail to get our message out to everybody."

Piker has drawn criticism from Democrats and Republicans over past comments, including a 2019 livestream remark that "America deserved 9/11," for which he later apologized.

Politico also reported that after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, Piker strongly condemned Israel's response in Gaza and has used language that Jews and supporters of Israel have labeled antisemitic.

Piker downplayed attacks from other Democrats and critics. He said they were repeating "talking points that someone else has given them."

"It is a heinous smear at the end of the day, and it's one that many of these groups actually apply, because they can't have a conversation about Israel's influence over American foreign policy on moral terms," Piker said. "So instead of attacking the message, they attack the messenger."

El-Sayed and Piker spoke to about 400 people at Michigan State University and also campaigned Tuesday at the University of Michigan.

Rep. John James, R-Mich., who is also running for governor, reposted related content from investigative journalist Laura Loomer and added his own criticism.

"This is disgusting," James wrote. "Campaigning with a figure who glorifies violence against the GOP, including my friend @ScottforFlorida (Senator Rick Scott), while spewing antisemitic rhetoric says everything voters need to know about today's Democrats.

"We need leaders with courage and character. Not Democrats who cozy up to extremists."