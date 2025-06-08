ABC News Suspends Terry Moran for Anti-Stephen Miller Rant

ABC News has suspended correspondent Terry Moran for violating journalistic standards on "impartiality and objectivity" for a late-night attack on White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, calling him a "world-class hater."

"ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others," ABC News reportedly wrote in a statement, denouncing its journalist for bias. "The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation."

Trump had granted Moran an Oval Office interview in April to mark his administration's first 100 days, and Moran repaid the exclusive access with a scathing rebuke of one of Trump's top staffers in Miller.

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism," Moran wrote in a 12:06 a.m. Eastern time post on X that has since been deleted, the New York Post reported. "Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that's not what’s interesting about Miller.

"It's not brains. It's bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He's a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.

"Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment."

That drew the Sunday morning suspension from ABC News just hours later and a rebuke from Vice President J.D. Vance.

"An ABC journalist @TerryMoran posted this absolutely vile smear of Stephen Miller," Vance wrote on X, archiving the deleted X post. "It's dripping with hatred. Remember that every time you watch ABC's coverage of the Trump administration.

"As it happens, I know Stephen quite well. And he's motivated by love of country. He's motivated by a fear that people like Terry Moran make rules that normal Americans have to follow, but well connected people don't. It's why he fought so hard to get President Trump elected and why he works so hard to implement the agenda.

"ABC should apologize to Stephen. What Terry posted is disgraceful."

By early Sunday afternoon, ABC News had issued only the statement of the suspension and not apologized for the hate speech of one of its own, but it appears as if the White House rebuke drew the suspension.

"Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called 'journalist' @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump 'a world class hater,'" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote. "This is unhinged and unacceptable.

"We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable."

Miller himself responded, taking a bow for the liberal media exposing themselves for bias.

"The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America," Miller wrote on X. "For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist's pose. Terry pulled off his mask."