Trump 'Going to Test ABC Out' After Airing Kimmel Again

An apoplectic President Donald Trump "can't believe" Jimmy Kimmel is back on ABC, but teased potential legal action as "a major illegal campaign contribution."

"I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back," Trump wrote Tuesday night on Truth Social. "The White House was told by ABC that his Show was canceled!

"Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there."

Trump railed on Kimmel's political bias and sagging ratings, suggesting litigious action and another lawsuit after Kimmel attempted to suggest conservative leader Charlie Kirk's assassin "was anything but one of theirs."

"Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who's not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE," Trump's post continued.

"He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.

"I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do."

Trump hearkened back to the $16 million defamation settlement with ABC News after news anchor George Stephanopoulos falsely claimed Trump was "found liable for rape," which he was not.

"Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars," Trump's post concluded. "This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings."

Kimmel's show returned – albeit with some companies refusing to air it on their airwaves – and he attempted to explain his remarks without a direct apology, saying he was not trying to blame MAGA "for the actions" of the radical leftist extremist.

He also said Kirk's assassination in Utah was nothing to joke about – albeit most conservatives never suggested it was a joke as much as a lie about complicity.

"I have no illusions about changing anyone's mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," Kimmel said.