Texas: 100-Plus Teachers to Lose Certification Over Kirk Posts

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) have announced that more than 100 educators are under investigation and could face suspension of their teaching certifications for social media posts related to the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

The TEA said it is reviewing at least 180 complaints alleging that teachers posted comments online that celebrated Kirk's death or called for violence. If investigators determine those posts violate the state's educator code of ethics, the teachers could lose their certification and be barred from working in public schools.

Abbott, in a statement, condemned the educators' actions as "abhorrent" and said Texas would not tolerate teachers who "use their platforms to incite violence."

He directed the TEA to ensure swift investigations and disciplinary action. Abbott emphasized "teachers who glorify violence have no place in our schools."

Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath released a statement Monday afternoon.

"While all educators are held to a high standard of professionalism, there is a difference between comments made in poor taste and those that call for and incite further violence — the latter of which is clearly unacceptable," Morath wrote. "TEA's Educator Investigations Division has already begun its review, and I will be recommending to the State Board for Educator Certification that such individuals have their certification suspended and be rendered ineligible to teach in a Texas public school."

Morath also sent a letter to Texas superintendents, acknowledging the importance of free speech but stating it does not allow celebrating or inciting violence.

Several districts have already begun taking their own action.

According to KTXS-TV, at least two teachers in the Wylie Independent School District resigned after their posts about Kirk drew public backlash. The station also reported that student teaching placements have been terminated in some cases.

Klein Independent School District in Harris County fired a teacher over online comments about Kirk's death, the Texas Tribune reported. Ector County Independent School District fired a part-time tutor and placed another employee on administrative leave, according to the report.

While no suspensions have yet been finalized, state officials stressed that educators found in violation could face permanent consequences.

"This isn't about politics — it's about safety and ethics in the classroom," a TEA spokesperson told the Houston Chronicle.

The wave of investigations underscores the growing national debate over how teachers' conduct on social media intersects with free speech protections and professional responsibilities.

This story has been updated.