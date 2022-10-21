×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abbott | texas | orourke | governorrace | midterms

Poll: Abbott Leads O'Rourke by Double Digits in Texas Gubernatorial Race

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Friday, 21 October 2022 06:50 PM EDT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to expand his lead over Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke less than a month from the midterm elections, now boasting a double-digit lead.

A poll from The Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin shows the Republican incumbent leading O’Rourke by 11 percentage points, 54% to 43%, among likely voters.

In a similar poll last month, Abbott held only a five-point lead with registered voters. It also showed a majority of Texans, 52%, supporting the governor's transportation of migrants.

Abbott's widening advantage appears to come from his support among independents. According to the survey, 60% backed the governor, while only 29% supported the former El Paso-area congressman.

The two candidates are also tied with Hispanic voters at 48%. In Abbott's 2018 second-term victory, he won only 42% of the Hispanic vote. Still, O’Rourke maintains the support of most of the state's Black voters at 86%.

The poll comes at the heels of O'Rourke revealing earlier this month that he slightly outraised Abbott from July through late September, hauling in $25.18 million compared to Abbott's nearly $25 million over the same period, The Texas Tribune reported.

"I'm grateful for everyone who helped raise $25.18 million in just three months as we support the work of our organizers and record-breaking 100,000 volunteers," the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate stated.

But Abbott's team shot back, noting that a more significant percentage of their earnings are from in-state donors than O'Rourke's campaign.

"Gov. Abbott's campaign is proud that the vast majority of his support comes from within Texas and not from out-of-state liberals like George Soros or from shady dark money groups hiding their donors from public disclosure," said Abbott campaign chair Gardner Pate.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to expand his lead over Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke less than a month from the midterm elections, now boasting a double-digit lead.
abbott, texas, orourke, governorrace, midterms
286
2022-50-21
Friday, 21 October 2022 06:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved