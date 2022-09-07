Poll: Abbott Has 12-Point Lead Over O'Rourke for Texas Governor

A new survey conducted jointly by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University found that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke.

The Republican incumbent has a 12-point lead over O'Rourke with "almost certain" voters, 53% to 41%. Among likely voters, his lead stands at seven points, 48% to 42%.

O'Rourke leads likely Hispanic voters 53% to Abbott's 38% and likely Black voters 72% to 15%. However, Abbott dominates with likely White voters, receiving 61% of their support to O'Rourke's 32%.

Abbott bests O'Rourke by 22 points with likely independent respondents, 46% to 25%, respectively. He's also tied with O'Rourke among women voters, both receiving 45% of their support each.

The new poll continues Abbott's domination in the race, which is yet to feature an official survey showing him losing. According to a RealClearPolitics average, Abbott currently leads O'Rourke by over seven percentage points, 48.4% to 41.2%.

"At least at the present time, the polls show Abbott will win, but it's close enough that something could change," pollster Mark Jones told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Abbott and O'Rourke are set to face off in an in-person debate toward the end of the month in South Texas. It's the only one the two have agreed to thus far in the heated race for one of the country's most important gubernatorial positions.

The UH and TSU survey of 1,312 likely Texas voters was taken between Aug. 11 and Aug. 29. It has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.