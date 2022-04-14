Texas Gov. Abbott Cuts Border-Security Deal With Mexican Governor

With the federal government AWOL on securing the southern border, the Lone Star State's governor decided it was high time to take matters into his own hands.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that he's partnering with the governor of the Mexican state of Nuevo León to secure a section of the Texas-Mexico border.

According to Abbott's office, Gov. Samuel García signed a memorandum of understanding between the State of Texas and the Free and Sovereign State of Nuevo León to enhance border security measures to prevent illegal immigration. The agreement takes effect immediately.

"Texans demand and deserve an aggressive, comprehensive border security strategy that will protect our communities from the dangerous consequences related to illegal immigration," Abbott said. "Until President Biden enforces the immigration laws passed by Congress, Texas will step up and use its own strategies to secure the border and negotiate with Mexico to seek solutions that will keep Texans safe.

"This historic memorandum of understanding between Texas and Nuevo León is a major step in the Lone Star State's efforts to secure the border in the federal government's absence," he added.

Announcing the agreement, Abbott blasted President Joe Biden for rescinding effective border security measures, such as Title 42.

"With the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions in May, Texas will be taking its own unprecedented actions this month to do what no state in America has ever done in the history of this country to better secure our state, as well as our nation," Abbott said, according to The Daily Wire.

Governors from Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Chihuahua, as well as the Chief Officer for the North American Unit at the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, have been communicating with Abbott's office and the Texas secretary of state about signing similar memorandums, the governor's office said.

This week Abbott delivered on a promise he made earlier this month to transport illegal immigrants flooding his state's border to Washington, D.C.

"To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed with hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, D.C.," he reportedly said.

"We are sending them to the United States capital, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."