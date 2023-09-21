Texas Governor Sends Troops for Border 'Invasion'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending Texas National Guard troops to the southern border to hold off what he declared in a letter to President Joe Biden to be an "invasion" of illegal migrants.

"I officially declared an invasion at our border because of Biden's policies," Abbott said in a post on the social media site X on Wednesday. "We deployed the Texas National Guard, Department of Public Safety, and local law enforcement. We are building a border wall, razor wire, and marine barriers. We are also repelling migrants."

Abbott also accused federal border agents of cutting state installations of razor wire in Eagle Pass on Wednesday, allowing the illegal migrants access to the U.S. side of the border.

"Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings. Today the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants," Abbott wrote in a separate post Wednesday. "I immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings and install more razor wire."

In a Nov. 16, 2022, letter to Biden, Abbott criticized the president for his inaction to stem the tide of illegal migrants flooding into Texas.

"Your inaction has led to catastrophic consequences," the letter said. "Under your watch, America is suffering the highest volume of illegal immigration in the history of our country. This past year, more than 2 million immigrants tried to enter the country illegally, coming from more than 100 countries across the globe."

Abbott said in the letter that due to Biden's failures, the United Nations named the U.S.-Mexico border the "deadliest land crossing" in the world.

"Texans are paying the price for your failure," the letter reads. "Ranches are being ripped apart, and homes are vulnerable to intrusion. Our border communities are regularly disrupted by human traffickers and bailouts. Deadly fentanyl is crossing the porous border to such a degree that it is now the leading cause of death for citizens between the ages of 18 and 45."

Abbott's move comes after installing razor wire and buoys in the Rio Grande River, which the Biden administration challenged in court as a violation of the Rivers and Harbors Appropriation Act, the Washington Examiner reported.

Democrat state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who is running against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for his Senate seat, posted Wednesday that the citizens in the area were "fighting back" against Abbott's "inhumane" actions.

"The citizens and community of Eagle Pass are fighting back against the inhumane treatment of migrants under Operation Lone Star," the post read. "Texans want real solutions to address border security and reform our broken immigration system. The days of Cruz's negligence must come to an end."