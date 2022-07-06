×
Abbott Leads O'Rourke in Texas Governor Race

texas gov. greg abbott
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 July 2022 04:48 PM EDT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading his Democratic gubernatorial challenger, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, 45% to 39%, according to a University of Texas-Texas Politics Project Poll released on Wednesday.

Ten percent of those surveyed said they had not thought about the race enough to have an opinion, while 6% said they would choose someone else for governor.

The poll is similar to a CBS News-You Gov Texas poll that was released last week in which 49% supported Abbott and 41% backed O’Rourke.

Other results from the University of Texas-Texas Politics Project Poll:

  • Among Democrats, 87% said that they would vote for O’Rourke, while 84% of Republicans said they would back Abbott for another term as governor.
  • Among independents, 33% said they would choose Abbott, compared to 22% who would vote for O’Rourke.
  • When asked about the 2020 presidential election, 54% of Texans surveyed said that Joe Biden legitimately won, while 35% said that he did not and 11% were unsure, which is statistically unchanged from a February poll.
  • While 92% of Democrats think that Biden legitimately won the presidency, 66% of Republicans said he did not, which is also unchanged from the February polling.
  • Regarding the protesters who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, 54% of Texans agreed that they were trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, while 36% disagreed.
  • Among Democrats, 88% agreed that protesters were trying to overturn the election, while 64% of Republicans disagreed.

The University of Texas-Texas Politics Project Poll was conducted June 16-24, with 1,200 Texas registered voters surveyed. The margin of error for the registered voter sample is plus or minus 2.83 percentage points.

