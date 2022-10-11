New York Mayor Adams Chided for Migrant Bus 'Safety Checks'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is blasting New York City Mayor Eric Adams for stopping and performing "safety checks" on buses sent to the city with illegal immigrants.

"This is another pathetic play by Mayor Adams to stop Texas from busing migrants to his self-declared sanctuary city," the New York Post reported a spokesperson for Abbott's office telling Fox News. "Each bus used by the State of Texas for this busing mission undergoes thorough Texas Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle inspections before departing for sanctuary cities."

During the weekend, the Post observed "a team" of New York Police Department patrol officers pulling over four buses from Texas near the Port Authority transit hub.

According to the report, the officers said the directive came from Adams to find safety violations on the buses and that "nothing is too minor" for a ticket.

"Nothing is too minor to take them out of service," one law enforcement source told the Post of Friday's operation, which the publication reported is expected to continue every day next week. "The mayor is desperate."

Adams' move comes after Texas shipped more than 17,000 illegal immigrants who crossed the southern border north to New York City, which is a "sanctuary city," according to officials.

Adams declared "a state of emergency," citing the overflow of city shelters used to house the incoming migrant population, recording the highest number of sheltered individuals in the city's history.

In making the declaration on Oct. 7, Adams estimated the cost to the city to care for the transplanted immigrant population at around $1 billion, lamenting the city was "on its own" in dealing with the issue.

"New York City now has more than 61,000 people in our shelter system. That includes thousands of New Yorkers experiencing homelessness and thousands of asylum seekers who have been bused in over the past few months from other parts of the country," Adams said Oct. 7 when he announced the emergency. "Almost 20,000 are children, and 1 in 5 of them is an asylum seeker. And every day, the total number gets higher. Every day, from this point forward, we are setting a new record."

New York City said it has not had any coordination with the states sending the immigrants and is dealing with a surge of more than 17,000 asylum seekers, sending them to 42 hotels that have been opened as emergency shelters.