Hunter's Attorney: Gun Charges Will Be Dismissed

Felony gun charges against Hunter Biden "will be dismissed before trial," his attorney, Abbe Lowell, said Friday, while also accusing federal prosecutors of bending to political pressure with the indictments.

"The U.S. Attorney’s office has known about this for years. No charges," Lowell told ABC's "Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. "When they found out about it and made a deal, it was for a diverted agreement. What changed? Not the facts, not the law, but all the politics that have now come into play."

Lowell added: "The only change that has occurred between when they investigated [this alleged crime] and today is that the law changed. But the law didn't change in favor of the prosecution. The law changed against it."

Biden, son of President Joe Biden, was charged Thursday after efforts to reach a plea deal failed, marking the first time a sitting president's son or daughter has been charged with a criminal offense.

In the indictment filed Thursday by the U.S. District Court in Delaware, Hunter Biden faces charges of three criminal counts related to making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm and illegally possessing the firearm when he was using drugs.

The indictment dates to October 2018, when the president's son bought a Colt Cobra 38SPL. He later acknowledged that he was addicted to drugs during that time.

Lowell on Friday outlined a three-pronged defense for Biden, telling Stephanopoulos that the gun charges could be considered unconstitutional, citing a recent appeals court decision. Lowell also claimed that the diversion agreement that his client had reached remains in effect, and then suggested that he could have evidence to dispute the case.

Lowell did not, however, go into detail about what the evidence could be.

Lowell also would not answer a direct question about whether Hunter Biden had been using drugs when he purchased the firearm, one of the charges named in the indictment.

"The evidence will be presented when and if there is a trial," Lowell said. "It's not going to be somehow prelimed in this interview today or any other."