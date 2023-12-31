US Muslims' #AbandonBiden Backing '24 Independent

Israel's war on Hamas has been a complicated issue for President Joe Biden politically and now U.S. Muslims are starting a campaign to oppose him in the 2024 presidential election, without directly backing former President Donald Trump.

An #AbandonBiden campaign has begun earlier this month among a coalition of U.S. Muslim leaders to persuade voters to back a third-party challenge to Biden, who has disappointed that base by not putting pressure on Israel to stop its war on Hamas after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, CNBC reported.

"We will save America from itself, by punishing Biden at the ballot box," lead organizer Jaylani Hussein told CNBC in a statement.

The #AbandonBiden campaign has been homing in on key battleground states like Michigan, Minnesota, and Arizona — where Muslim-Americans have significant voting blocs — but now the campaign is going nationwide to all 50 states, according to the report.

Hussein's coalition is going to occupy the never-Biden lane in the U.S. election cycle, even if it might mean cutting into Biden's support and benefiting Trump.

"There is a likelihood that our votes may weaken the Democrats that the Republicans may win," Hussein added. "We're not fools about that.

"We will risk an unknown four years of Trump."

Polling has shown the Muslim-Americans souring on Biden amid the Israel war on Hamas, even if they are not eager to back Trump. Their votes had been pivotal for Biden against Trump in key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election, according to the report.

Now, polling suggests Muslim-Americans are more apt to vote for a third-party or independent candidate or not vote at all, the latter of which will also hurt Democrats up and down the ballot.