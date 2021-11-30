Aaron Rodgers: Packers Staff May Be Leaking My Medical Info to Media

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told ''The Pat McAfee Show'' he is unsure if staff on his team may be leaking medical information to the media.

''With these reports — I don't know where they're coming from,'' Rodgers told McAfee, according to Mediaite. ''I don't know who's talking. It seems like there are certain coaches that may have friends in the media that they don't realize are actually just trying to report things.''

''There were guys for a while who had their people who they would leak stuff to,'' Rodgers added.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Rodgers has chosen to remain unvaccinated, Mediate reported.

A media frenzy descended on Rodgers last week after he rebuffed the allegation from The Wall Street Journal that he had ''COVID toe.'' Rodgers later cleared up the debacle again on McAfee's show, explaining that he did not have a COVID toe and that his toe was broken.

After the Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Rodgers told reporter Erin Andrews that he was ''hoping to avoid surgery.'' Later, he told McAfee that surgery could leave him with an immobilized toe for the rest of the season.

Newsmax later contacted the Packers, but so far they have not commented.