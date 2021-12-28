×
Aaron Rodgers: 'If Science Can't Be Questioned...It's Propaganda'

Aaron Rodgers: 'If Science Can't Be Questioned...It's Propaganda'
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 10:00 PM

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, decried the appeal to authority on the "Pat McAfee Show," those who say science shouldn't be questioned, equating that fallacy to propaganda.

"If science can't be questioned, it's not science anymore; it's propaganda," Rodgers told an excited McAffee.

"That's the truth," he added. "When did science become this blind agreement [about] not having any debate over what can actually heal people and work for people. That makes no sense to me."

Rodgers' comments come in light of his recent infection with COVID-19, during which he followed up with a series of treatments that did not include a vaccine. "I also got better in 48 hours," from the treatments he added. "And I had symptoms."

In a separate appearance on McAfee's show, Rodgers questioned why there was no public discussion on the promotion of a healthy lifestyle to combat the virus.

"Throughout this entire time, there hasn't been real conversations around health…As far as giving people, you know, things to think about when it comes to how to be healthier, right? As far as your diet, vitamins, exercise and those kinds of things," Rodgers stated.


