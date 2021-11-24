Aaron Rodgers Contradicts WSJ Over 'COVID Toe' Report

Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' quarterback, dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that states he contracted a condition known as "COVID toe."

"I have a fractured toe," Rodgers clarified, according to ESPN.

According to The Hill, Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday that he demanded an apology from The Journal, which published the headline, "Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Just Have Any Toe Injury. He Has COVID Toe." The Journal's article was written in light of Rodgers' recent positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Athletic reports that Rodgers sustained a toe injury while working out during quarantine.

"That's actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual," Rodgers said. "I have a fractured toe."

The quarterback went on to say that he "had never heard of COVID toe before," adding that while on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, "Pat made a joke about it on the show, and I mentioned yesterday that it's worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue."

In an updated article, the Journal mentions that "Covid Toe is a casual name for something medically known as pernio or chilblains, which is a condition that causes symptoms such as discoloration and lesions. It can be extremely painful and turn the toes purple, and they're a sign of the body's strong immune response to the virus."

While joking during a news conference on Zoom, Rodgers showed his barefoot to the camera, showing no sign of lesions. "Oh, there's no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise," Rodgers joked.