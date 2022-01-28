Aaron Rodgers Sells $5.13 Million California Home

Amid his uncertain future in the NFL, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sold his $5.13 million San Diego, California, home this fall, the New York Post reported Friday.

It had long been his offseason home of choice, although he also owns a $28 million luxury Malibu oceanfront estate and has been spending time in Boulder, Colorado, where his fiancé, actress Shailene Woodley, lives, the Post reported.

There has been speculation Rodgers, 38, might ultimately wind up playing quarterback for the Denver Broncos next season.

The athlete has faced criticism from the left for his vaccine hesitancy and speaking out against censorship. Woodley, 30, meanwhile is an outspoken liberal, having been arrested protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in Standing Rock, North Dakota, in 2016.

"They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," a source told People about the couple. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.

"She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn't even tried."

The 5,800-square-foot San Diego mansion has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It was purchased for $2,055,000 in 2009, according to property records. It hit the market Oct. 13 and had a pending offer a week later before the sale was finalized Nov. 29, according to the report.

Photos showed Rodgers' lavish offseason oasis featured a renovated green marble kitchen, wine cellar, movie theater, game room, pool, and spa with a fire pit.