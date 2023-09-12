Milwaukee Bar Patrons Pay Tab After Jets Win

Milwaukee bar patrons on Monday were forced to pay their tabs after losing a bet to the house, Jack's American Pub, that if former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers started for the New York Jets and the Jets lost, the bar would pay the tabs.

But the Jets didn't lose.

In the first quarter of Monday's game between the Jets and the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers, 39, was sacked and carted off the field with an injury. Patrons of Jack's cheered with excitement at the prospect of free drinks, according to local reporter A.J. Bayatpour.

The drinking continued as the game went into overtime, when the Jets claimed a 22-16 upset victory.

"And the mood has changed considerably, because the Jets just won the game on a long touchdown in overtime," Bayatpour said, reporting live from Jack's bar. "You can take a look. This is the reaction from a bar where people are realizing the bar tab they've been racking up all night — thinking certainly with confidence with Rodgers hurt — the bar was going to be paying that tab."

"Tonight," the reporter adds, "the house won."

The Jets said Tuesday that Rodgers suffered a torn his left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season.