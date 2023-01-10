Packers, QB Rodgers Weighing Future

In the wake of missing the playoffs after an 8-9 finish, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, talk show host and Rodgers confidant Pat McAfee said Tuesday.

McAfee has Rodgers on "The Pat McAfee Show" for a weekly interview spot, including during the NFL season. On Tuesday's show, he said he was told Rodgers could not make their usual Tuesday spot.

"That's because Aaron Rodgers is meeting with the Packers today and tomorrow," McAfee said. "These are said to be lengthy meetings. We don't know what's going to come from them."

Rodgers, 39, is at the center of speculation that he could retire – or force his way out of Green Bay, where he has played his entire 18-year NFL career.

He was caught on NBC's mic Sunday night telling Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams that he didn't want to do a jersey swap with him because "I gotta hold on to this one."

Asked after the game about the exchange, Rodgers said, "I think I might have told him I'd give him a jersey when we played in Detroit, so I'll probably have to send him a jersey. But there's just some special ones that I like to keep. So it was nothing against Jameson. I'll make sure I send him one, but I kind of want to keep this one.

"There's just certain jerseys you like holding onto like, you know, playing Chicago or [playing a] big Sunday night game, so just a little bit different I guess."

In the spring of 2021, it was reported that Rodgers vowed he would not play for the Packers again. Assuaged by the front office, he came back and won his second straight MVP and fourth of his career that season.

The following offseason, Rodgers signed a contract extension that kicks off in 2024 and keeps him a Packer through 2026.

General manager Brian Gutekunst is scheduled to meet with reporters Friday.