New York Officials Identify 3 New 9/11 Victims

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the city's chief medical examiner Dr. Jason Graham identified three more victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks, ABC 7 out of New York first reported.

"The pain of losing a loved one in the Sept. 11th terror attacks echoes across the decades, but with these three new identifications, we take a step forward in comforting the family members still aching from that day," said Adams. "As a former law enforcement officer who served our city on 9/11, I understand deeply the feeling of loss so many families have experienced. We hope the families receiving answers from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) can take solace in the city's tireless dedication to this mission."

Ryan Fitzgerald of Floral Park and Barbara Keating of Palm Springs, California, have been identified as two of the three victims. The name of the third victim, an adult woman, is being withheld at the request of her family.

Fitzgerald was noted in his obituary as having begun work as a foreign currency trader at Fiduciary Trust in the South Tower. He was 26 years old. Keating, who was 72 at her death and a breast cancer survivor, was on American Airlines Flight 11 traveling to California after visiting her grandchildren on the East Coast, according to her obituary.

"Nearly 25 years after the disaster at the World Trade Center, our commitment to identify the missing and return them to their loved ones stands as strong as ever," said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham. "Each new identification testifies to the promise of science and sustained outreach to families despite the passage of time. We continue this work as our way of honoring the lost."

The three victims were identified through DNA analysis. They are the 1,651st, 1,652nd and 1,653rd Sept. 11 victims identified by the OCME.