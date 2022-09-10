×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 911 | 2001 | khalidshaikhmohammed | trial

After 2 Decades, Still No Trial Date for Alleged 9/11 Mastermind

khalid sheikh mohammed

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind, is seen shortly after his capture during a raid in Pakistan, March 1, 2003. Mohammed and four other men accused of 9/11-related crimes remain in a U.S. detention center in Guantanamo Bay, their planned trials before a military tribunal endlessly postponed. (AP Photo/File)

By    |   Saturday, 10 September 2022 07:05 PM EDT

The alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States will await trial after nearly two decades since his capture in 2003.

Upon his capture in 2003, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was the most high-profile terror suspect in the attacks that killed 2,977 people, according to the New York Post.

After being dragged from his hiding place in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on March 1, 2003, Mohammed was placed in a detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he would await trial.

It's "an awful tragedy for the families of the victims," David Kelley, a former US attorney in New York, said of the U.S. government's failure to place the alleged terrorist before a judge.

Kelley, who formerly co-chaired the Justice Department's nationwide investigation into the attacks, added that the situation at Guantanamo was "a tremendous blemish on the country's history."

But experts say it may be challenging to try Mohammed in a civilian court due to the "enhanced interrogation techniques" to which CIA operatives subjected him. Critics say that the 183 known instances of waterboarding were tantamount to torture, which could mean that the information Mohammed provided at the time may be inadmissible in a civilian court.

Additionally, plans to try Mohammed via a military tribunal have also run into problems. But families of victims say they just want closure.

"It's important to me that America finally gets to the truth about what happened, how it was done," said George Haberman, whose 25-year-old daughter Andrea worked at the World Trade Center and died after one of the planes struck right below her floor.

Haberman has visited Guantanamo four times from his home in Wisconsin but always left feeling disappointed.

"I personally want to see this go to trial," he stated.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States still awaits trial after nearly two decades since his capture in 2003.
911, 2001, khalidshaikhmohammed, trial
293
2022-05-10
Saturday, 10 September 2022 07:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved