50 Cent Criticizes California Healthcare for Immigrants Law

Rapper and television producer Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, this week criticized a new law in California that provides free healthcare to low-income undocumented immigrants.

The law, which became effective Jan. 1, allows all residents of California to apply for the state's healthcare program, Medi-Cal, regardless of their legal status.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Jackson questioned the amount of money estimated to be spent and called on MSNBC's Ari Melber to explain the situation to him.

"I don't understand this, this it going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for taxpayers. They don't even give veterans health insurance. @arimelber call my phone now, help me understand this ... ," he wrote.

Last month, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's office defended the law in a statement to ABC News saying, "In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage — regardless of income or immigration status.

"Through this expansion, we're making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it."