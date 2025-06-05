WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 401k | investments | fidelity | returns | trump

Fidelity: 401(k) Plans Down Due to 'Market Swings'

By    |   Thursday, 05 June 2025 01:34 PM EDT

Investment firm Fidelity reported in its first-quarter report for 2025 that 401(k) balances are down 3% on average and IRA accounts are down about 4%.

Sharon Brovelli, Fidelity President of Workplace Investing, said in a release that the slight downturn in balances can be attributed to "market swings."

Bovelli said the Q1 report showed that despite challenges facing retirement savers, "it's encouraging to see people take a continuous savings approach which focuses on their long-term retirement goals." That is noted in the report, indicating the "401(k) savings rate increased to a record 14.3%."

Fidelity, the nation's country's largest manager of 401(k) plans, reported average account balances dropped to $127,100, despite client savings rates increasing. Average IRA or individual retirement account balances dropped to an average of $121,983.

The continued market uncertainties caused by the trade strategy of President Donald Trump are referenced often by analysts reviewing economic data. The latest National Employment Report issued by ADP on Wednesday showed moderate job gains.

Many investors are waiting for Friday's payroll data from the non-farm sector to get an update on how the Trump plans are settling.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Investment firm Fidelity reported in its first-quarter report for 2025 that 401(k) balances are down 3% on average and IRA accounts are down about 4%.
401k, investments, fidelity, returns, trump
185
2025-34-05
Thursday, 05 June 2025 01:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved