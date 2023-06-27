×
Tags: 2024 | trump | desantis | republican primary

Saint Anselm Poll: Trump Extends N.H. Lead on DeSantis

By    |   Tuesday, 27 June 2023 04:52 PM EDT

A new poll has former President Donald Trump up in the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falling behind from prior months.

Released Tuesday by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, the survey shows Trump with a commanding 28-percentage-point lead over DeSantis, 47% to 19%.

It's a stark change from the same poll administered in March, when Trump led DeSantis by only 13 points, 42% to 29%.

Still, both Trump and DeSantis are losing to President Joe Biden by 9 points, 49% to 40%, in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup among registered New Hampshire voters.

"Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will have to articulate a clear rationale for his challenge to Trump if he is to avoid falling back to the pack," said NHIOP Director Neil Levesque.

"The rationale won't be that he's a palatable alternative to the former president, as he demonstrates no better ballot strength ... among general election voters," he added.

Elsewhere in the poll of the GOP primary, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hauled in 6% of respondents, followed by former Ambassador Nikki Haley at 5%, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina at 4%.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson were all tied at 2% of the primary vote.

The poll of 1,065 registered New Hampshire voters was conducted June 21-23. It has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 points at a 95% confidence level.

