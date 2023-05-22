COSA Poll: Faith Voters Want Religious Freedom Up Front

People who are faith voters overwhelmingly back 2024 presidential candidates who prioritize religious freedom and their personal beliefs, a new poll shows.

The Trafalgar Group survey conducted for the Convention of States Action found 74% of faith voters said they'd likely support a 2024 presidential candidate who expresses their religious beliefs and personal faith.

The survey also found 85.8% of those voters think it's important for Americans to be able to freely express their religious beliefs in the news media and on social media.

"These results show that religious freedom is not only a top-of-mind issue for voters as we head into the 2024 election cycle, but a defining issue that will shape their vote in the primary elections," said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States.

"And despite what the D.C. consultants say, the faith of those seeking to lead our nation is still important to voters today, just as it was at the founding of our nation. Faith voters are a powerful force in this nation, and they are watching candidates' actions just as much as their policy beliefs."

The poll focused on all matters faith:

66.7% of faith voters say they should not adjust their traditional beliefs to fit into modern America but should hold to their traditional beliefs, 52% of voters overall agree.

81% of faith voters say alternative news media sources and podcasts are important to having a fully informed American public, 77% of voters overall say the same.

55.6% of faith voters say they're more likely to support a candidate who expresses their religious beliefs and personal faith.

84% of faith voters agree it is important for America to have a strong relationship with Israel, 78% of voters overall support maintaining a strong relationship with Israel.

The poll was released ahead of the National Religious Broadcasters Convention Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak. DeSantis is widely expected to soon announce a White House bid.

The survey was conducted from May 9-12 with over 1,000 likely voters and has a margin of error of 2.9%.