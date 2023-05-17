DeSantis, 'Cronies' Accused of Intimidating Lawmakers

The Trump campaign fired its latest salvo before Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis declares his 2024 Republican presidential primary candidacy.

A spokesman issued a statement Wednesday claiming DeSantis and "his cronies" are pressuring state lawmakers to flip their endorsements from former President Donald Trump to DeSantis, under the threat of a veto.

"It's no surprise that Ron DeSantis and his political cronies have continued to terrorize the Florida legislature with the threat of his veto pen if they don't acquiesce to his demand to endorse his candidacy," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote in a statement. "There are some brave legislators who have stood up to DeSantis' swamp-like behavior and resisted his intimidation tactics in order to do what is right for Florida and the country.

"Those who he can't control — including almost the entirety of the Florida federal congressional delegation — have endorsed President Trump because he's the only candidate who can beat Joe Biden and take back the White House."

The statement came Wednesday morning after reports surfaced a few Florida lawmakers flipping their endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, just a week after DeSantis' campaign urged them to flip, according to NBC News.

Trump has polled well in the two leading GOP primary candidates' home state of Florida and drawn many of the GOP congressional endorsements – most of which are returning the favor to Trump after midterm endorsements.

DeSantis has yet to officially announce his 2024 GOP presidential primary candidacy, but he told Newsmax earlier this month he plans to make an announcement after the end of the legislative session and his gubernatorial office gets the budget work done.

The 2024 GOP primary will kick off in earnest this summer before the first GOP debate in August.