ABC Poll: Dems More Opposed to Biden Than GOP to Trump for '24

A Washington Post-ABC News poll found Democrats are more opposed to President Joe Biden than Republicans are to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

When asked to choose between Biden or Trump, Trump edges out Biden 48% to 44%.

Both candidates have expressed a readiness for a 2024 presidential run, although Biden has not formally announced. Biden's approval has remained low, not breaking the 50% threshold since June 2021. Trump launched his campaign and is expected to face a host of Republican challengers.

When asked whether voters would support Biden's run for a second term in 2024, 31% cheer the idea, while 58% wish for another nominee.

The same question was posed to a Trump run. Forty-four percent wish for Trump to be the nominee, while 49% desire another candidate.

Voters were asked about their enthusiasm for either candidate's reelection.

36% favor a second term for Biden, while 62% do not.

42% want a second term for Trump, while 56% do not.

Only 18% of voters strongly approve the how Joe Biden is handling his presidency, while 24% somewhat approve, and 42% strongly disapprove.

Regarding the economy, 37% approve, while 58% disapprove. Fifty-nine percent disapprove of Biden's stance on the U.S.-Mexico border, and another 59% disapprove of his actions on the Ukraine conflict.

Voters remain somewhat split on whether they have financially improved under the Biden administration, with 41% saying they are not as well off and 42% saying they are about the same.

A plurality of voters, 48%, believe Biden acted wrongly but not intentionally in his handling of classified documents. Twenty-seven percent believe Biden intentionally did something illegal.

At 45%, voters believe Trump intentionally did something illegal in his mishandling of classified documents, while 29% say he acted wrongly but not intentionally.

When asked whether federal government agencies are biased against conservatives, 28% believe there is a bias, whereas 11% think there is a bias against liberals.

Voters, at 57%, are more inclined to believe police do not treat Black and white people equally. At 38%, voters are less confident in police, with 60% believing they are less equipped with training to avoid excessive force.

Whites are split on the issue of confidence in the police. Forty-one percent remain confident, while 49% are not so or not at all confident.

Black people have a net 12% confidence in the police, while an astounding 88% are either not so or not at all confident.

Among Hispanic voters, 33% express confidence in the police, while 66% are either not so or not at all confident.

When specifically asked about excessive force, whites, 53%, and Black people, 80%, believe police are not adequately trained to avoid excessive force. Hispanics, at 66%, believe the same.

This Washington Post-ABC News poll has a sample size of 1,003 with an error of margin of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.