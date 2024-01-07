×
Tags: 2024 election | elise stefanik | donald trump | vp | house | trump administration | gop

Stefanik Says She'd Be 'Honored' to Be Trump VP

By    |   Sunday, 07 January 2024 11:38 AM EST

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who chairs the House Republican Conference, said Sunday she'd be open to serve as former President Donald Trump's 2024 running mate — and serve in the Trump White House if he's elected.

"Well, I, of course, would be honored to serve in any capacity in a Trump administration. I'm proud to be the first member of Congress to endorse his reelection. I'm proud to be a strong supporter of President Trump, and he's going to win this November," Stefanik said on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

"I've said for a year now I'd be honored to serve in his administration," she asserted.

Stefanik demurred on the pointed question of whether she talked with Trump about being his VP, saying "I'm not going to get into the content of my conversation with President Trump. I talk to him frequently. We've been focused on winning."

"We need to make sure that President Trump is in the strongest position to win in the general election. That's what I've been focused on, and that's what I'm going to remain focused on," she added.

Trump is the leading Republican candidate for president, and has publicly entertained the possibility of selecting a woman to be his running mate in 2024.

As chair of the Republican conference in the House, Stefanik has been in charge of messaging for the House GOP. In recent years, she has become one of the former president's staunchest defenders on Capitol Hill, The Hill noted.

Fran Beyer | editorial.beyer@newsmax.com

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


