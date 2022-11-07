Trump Announces Nov. 15 Decision, Stumping for Vance, GOP in Ohio

Stumping on the eve of the 2022 midterms, former President Donald Trump rallied with the famous election bellwether state of Ohio on Monday night, pitching GOP Sen.-nominee J.D. Vance for voters and announcing a Nov. 15 Mar-a-Lago announcement to come.

"Two years ago, we were a great nation, but we will be a great nation again," Trump told his Save America rally in Dayton, Ohio, which aired on Newsmax, as he stumped for Vance, GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Ohio GOP Rep.-nominee Max Miller, and ticked down, meticulously, every one of his 2022 midterm endorsements.

"I am going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow. You understand that, J.D."

Trump's teases were mostly muted throughout.

"I ran twice; I won twice, and I did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions and millions more votes in 2020 than we got in 2016 – and likewise getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country," he said.

"The first step to saving America is winning an epic victory for Republicans tomorrow."

Trump then stopped short of finishing his trademark rally moment, turning attention to Vance's candidacy for Senate.

"I'd love to own the guy," Trump said of Vance, who he suggested he had to back even if he was a "very independent guy."

"Tomorrow the great people of Ohio are going to send J.D. Vance to the United States Senate," Trump began early in the speech.

"J.D. you have some very good polls today: What the hell am I doing here? Good night, everybody," Trump joked. "We can make this one real short, J.D., would you like to just do it for a quickie, or do you want to through the whole deal?"

Trump also repeated his other 2024 tease without an official declaration.

"This is the year we are going to take back the House; we're going to take back the Senate; we're going to take back America — and in 2024, we're going to take back that magnificent White House," Trump said. "Take it back."

Trump hailed the guests of North Carolina women for Trump and the frequently mentioned man in the Uncle Sam costume.

"Uncle Sam, do you love our country? Uh, you better believe it," Trump said. "No, he loves it better two years ago, but he's going to love it a lot very soon."

Trump, who descended down the stairs of the proverbial Trump Force One like the Trump Tower escalator before 2016, was speaking one night before the midterms and one night after teasing his long-awaited 2024 presidential campaign announcement might come Monday night.

"If you want safety for your family and security for your community, you need to vote," Trump said. "Look, you got to get these people out of office. They've got to leave, because they're killing our country – defund the police? How about to fund the police?"

Sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with wife Lara Trump, were in attendance in Ohio, and their father joked they did not have permission to have a laptop like Hunter Biden.

"Don, if you ever have a laptop like that, I will never speak to you again," Trump said.

Trump continued to denounce the weaponized Justice Department.

"They're coming after me, because I am fighting for you," he said.

When showing the 2024 presidential polls, Trump passed on repeating his "Ron DeSanctimonious" moniker, calling him, carefully, Ron DeSantis this time.

Trump rejected attempts to pursue him for violations of the Presidential Records Act, having raided Mar-a-Lago in August, saying "maybe our country would be better off if I actually had nuclear codes," in ripping President Joe Biden for having the world on nuclear war watch amid Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

"This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country," Trump said.

On the topic of 2024, Trump reportedly had to be talked out of making his presidential campaign declaration Saturday night in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and he teased a potential announcement Monday night at his Sunday rally in Miami.

"And, now, in order to make our country successful, safe, and glorious, I will probably have to do it again.

"But stay tuned."

"Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio," Trump continued, teasing his long-awaited 2024 presidential announcement with Vance on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections' final votes.

"We have to win a historic victory for Republicans on Tuesday."

Trump presidential adviser Dick Morris has told Newsmax on Saturday that Trump has been repeatedly being held back in announcing officially for 2024 in order to give the GOP midterm candidates the spotlight before Tuesday.

Trump also teased an impending announcement Saturday night, calling his chief GOP challenger in the 2024 hypothetical presidential primary polls Florida Gov. "Ron DeSanctimonious."

The quip was pitched in the media as a shot across the bow for his potential primary challenger, but experts close to Trump say the quip was merely targeted at his Florida gubernatorial campaign ads that pitched DeSantis as have been given to Florida by the hand of God.

After the quip, Trump told this Miami rally to get out and vote for DeSantis in Tuesday's midterm election against Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

