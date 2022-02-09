×
'Closed-Loop' Beijing Olympic Village Reports 465 COVID-19 Cases

A clerk tells a customer that the store  isout of official Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics souvenirs Tuesday. Despite China's zero-COVID protocols, the "closed-loop" Olympic village reported 465 positive COVID-19 cases, 159 of which are among athletes and team members. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 10:14 PM

Statistics since Monday show China's ''closed-loop'' Olympic village reported 465 positive COVID-19 cases, 159 of which are among athletes and team members, according to The New York Times.

Among the infected is U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, Breitbart reported on Wednesday. Taylor, who bore the American flag at the opening ceremony, became infected in Beijing two days after arriving at the Olympics, though she had no symptoms.

''Everything I was told was, 'Just get inside the bubble — once you get inside the bubble, you're good,''' she told The Washington Post.

The Olympic village at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games houses an estimated 60,000 athletes, team officials, media and volunteers, the BBC reported.

Referred to as a closed loop, this year's village is madae up three sealed-off ''bubbles'' spread over a 100-mile area. Each bubble is centered on a sporting venue and is connected through travel lanes.

According to Breitbart, Taylor is housed in a separate quarantine isolation center and must test negative twice in a row before her next event on Sunday or risk missing it.

Outside the bubble zones, China has reported 128 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a daily average of 108, the Times' tracker indicated.

