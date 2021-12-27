1619 Project Author Decried for Saying Parents Shouldn't Have Say in Kids' Education

A conservative education activist has decried the author of the 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, for saying parents shouldn't have a say in their children's education.

Ian Prior, executive director of Fight for Schools, said that K-12 education is "based on the concept that parents and teachers work together for the education of the student," according to the Washington Examiner.

"The idea that parents shouldn't have a role in that process is anathema to our systems of education and government," he added.

Appearing on NBC's ''Meet the Press'' on Sunday, Hannah-Jones told Chuck Todd: "I don't really understand this idea that parents should decide what's being taught. … We send our children to school because we want them to be taught by people who have expertise in the subject area."

But Prior disagrees with Hannah-Jones.

"The fact is, Nikole Hannah-Jones and other grifters are doing their best to prop up the educational industrial complex so that they can keep raking in taxpayer dollars for their wildly off-the-mark theories and morally bankrupt ideologies," Prior said.

Hannah-Jones is the author of the 1619 project, which forwards the theory that the United States was founded at the time the first slave ships arrived. The Examiner suggests that Hannah-Jones' theory is looked at through the ideological lens of critical race theory.