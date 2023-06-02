×
Tags: 1.1 | billion | pfas | remediation | water

$1.1B Agreement Reached Over PFAS in Water Supply

By    |   Friday, 02 June 2023 01:44 PM EDT

Lawyers have reached a $1.1 billion agreement with DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva over PFAS pollution in the U.S. public water supply and for remediation.

"The settlement with DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva symbolizes their unspoken acceptance of their part in the PFAS pollution crisis," said a statement by the law firm Napoli Shkolnik. "They are now obligated to financially compensate for the necessary remediation required to address the pollution caused by their persistent chemicals.

"This agreement serves as a crucial step towards holding these corporations accountable for their actions and obtaining compensation for impacted water utilities and communities across the country. PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a series of human-made synthetic chemicals, infamous for their persistence in the environment and potential severe health implications."

The family of toxic chemicals known as per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been used for decades in household products such as non-stick cookware, stain- and water-resistant textiles and in firefighting foam and industrial products, Reuters noted.

Scientists have linked some PFAS to cancers, liver damage, low birth weight, and other health problems.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
