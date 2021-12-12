Producer Suggests Future James Bond Might Go Nonbinary

The name might be "Bond; James Bond," but the pronouns might not be as definitive, according to a 007 producer.

While casting a woman was Bond was shot down by producer Barbara Broccoli, a future Bond could be nonbinary. That means the Bond character, long a figure of masculinity, might consider itself neither male nor female, preferring a pronoun of "they" instead of he or she, the Daily Mail reported.

"Who knows? I mean, I think it's open, Broccoli told the "Girls On Film" podcast about a nonbinary Bond. "We just have to find the right actor."

Actor Daniel Craig is stepping down as James Bond after "No Time to Die," but Broccoli ruled out the next Bond being cast by a woman.

"I do, because I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men," she said. "I think we should be making more films about women. I think Bond will be a man."

Broccoli said she wants "the actor to be British," suggesting a Black Bond could be cast.

"And British, as we know, can be many things," she added.

A Hollywood producer panned the talk of a nonbinary Bond, according to the report.

"Bond has to adapt to the times but a non-binary 007 might be hard for fans to accept," the producer told the Daily Mail.

Among the actors being considered for the next Bond include, according to the report: Idris Elba, "Bridgerton's" Rege-Jean Page, "Mad Max" star Tom Hardy and "Bodyguard" actor Richard Madden.