Timeline of Ukrainian Pay-to-play Scheme Confirms Bidens' Corruption

The Biden crime family’s multi-million-dollar money-laundering operation has more moving parts than an 80-year-old grandfather clock. Even newsaholics find it tough to follow this scandal’s interlocking meetings, phone calls, trade junkets, wire transfers, and shady characters with unpronounceable names.

As just-appointed Special Counsel David Weiss soon will learn — unlike “White House aides break into Democrat headquarters” — capturing the Bidens’ shakedowns requires more than one bumper sticker.

Thankfully, the House Government Oversight Committee has ridden to the rescue. The Bidens’ Influence Peddling Timeline vividly illustrates the assorted crooks who paid Hunter Biden, his associates, and eight of his relatives (including Joe Biden’s grandchild, niece, and nephew) at least $21,342,300 for access to “the Big Guy,” the former VP and now POTUS. Indeed, Fox News reports, Joe met with at least 14 of Hunter’s hoodlums.

This online timeline makes it easier to track specific favors purchased from the Bidens with cash from China, Kazakhstan, Romania, and Ukraine. It specifically demonstrates how tightly the gears and springs were connected as Hunter and Joe Biden defended their Ukrainian paymasters.

May 12, 2014: “Burisma announces Hunter Biden joined its board of directors,” the timeline explains. This Ukrainian oil and gas company paid Hunter $1 million per year. This far exceeded 2014’s median total board-member compensation of $31,500 at the 235 companies in 35 nations and 31 industries that Lodestone Global surveyed.

Hunter was a self-confessed crack addict, with zero experience in energy, Eastern Europe in general or Ukraine in particular. He previously told his business partner, Devon Archer, that his added value “has nothing to do with me and everything to do with my last name.”

Joe Biden spearheaded U.S. policy toward Ukraine. How convenient! This explains why Burisma Holdings placed a hard-drug addict on its board and paid him 3,174% of Lodestone Global’s benchmark.

March 20, 2015: “Hunter Biden organizes a business dinner at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. where he has his father to stop by the dinner to meet a high level Burisma official, Vadym Pozharskyi.” Whether these two discussed business or the weather, the message was clear: Hunter could summon the vice president of the United States for a meeting, had his full attention, and was worth every hryvnya that Burisma paid him.

November 2: “Vadym Pozharskyi suggests high level U.S. officials come to Ukraine and talk with Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and President Petro Poroshenko about Mykola Zlochevsky’s investigations,” the timeline states. “Prosecutor General Shokin was investigating Burisma and Burisma’s owner, Zlochevsky, for fraud.”

This was precisely the heat from which Burisma wanted the Bidens’ shield. “He [Shokin] was a threat” to Burisma, Archer told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

November 6: “Amos Hochstein, a high-level U.S. government official working in the Obama-Biden administration, meets with Hunter Biden and discusses Burisma.”

November 11: “Amos Hochstein meets with Vice President Biden in the West Wing.”

November 12: “Amos Hochstein calls Hunter Biden.”

November 13: “Vice President Biden announces trip to Ukraine to take place the first week of December 2015.”

November 14: “Vadym Pozharskyi emails Hunter Biden confirmation that the Vice President will be traveling to Ukraine.”

December 7: “Vice President Biden arrives in Ukraine, where he demands Prosecutor General Shokin be fired if Ukraine wants $1 billion in International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans.”

December 9: “Vice President Biden departs Ukraine and gets a commitment from President Poroshenko that Prosecutor General Shokin will be fired.”

December 17: “Vice President Biden hosts a holiday party at the Vice Presidential residence, which Amos Hochstein and Hunter Biden both attend.”

January 20, 2016: “Vice President Biden meets with President Poroshenko in Switzerland at the World Economic Forum where Biden reinforced the linkage between the loan guarantee and the necessary reforms.”

February 4: “Mykola Zlochevsky gives Hunter Biden unspecified, extravagant birthday gifts.”

February 11: “Vice President Biden and President Poroshenko conduct a call.”

February 16: “President Poroshenko asks Prosecutor General Shokin to resign.”

February 18: “Vice President Biden calls President Poroshenko to thank him for calling on Prosecutor General Shokin to resign.”

February 19: “President Poroshenko says he received Prosecutor General Shokin’s letter of resignation.”

March 29: “Ukranian Parliament approves President Poroshenko’s firing of Prosecutor General Shokin.”

January 23, 2018: “I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars,” Biden recalled telling President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arsenyi Yatsenyuk in Kiev on December 9, 2015. As he bragged on camera at the Council on Foreign Relations: “I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a b****. He got fired.”

“I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it,” Archer told House investigators on July 30. He elaborated that “the brand” terminology arose “In the context of the Biden family.” Archer added that he meant “No one else in the Biden family. It was Hunter Biden and him” — Joe Biden.

As if pitching new business, Hunter once boasted that “the Bidens are the best” at delivering results for their high-dollar clients. Who could disagree? Even the president’s critics must admire the Bidens’ world-class customer service.