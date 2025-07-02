Being Trump Means Never Having to Say, 'I'm on Break!'

WhiteHouse.gov, the official website of the Executive Mansion and its chief resident, features a full-screen photo that encapsulates our age. President Donald J. Trump leads a meeting in the Cabinet Room. He is flanked by his secretaries of State, Defense, Energy, Commerce, Health, and Education.

Trump is clear-headed, focused, and in charge. He speaks. They listen.

Across this photo, in capital letters, four words tell the truth, which may be accessed here: The Work Never Stops.

Say what you will about Trump. This 79-year-old man’s stamina is astonishing.

And he does not burn the candle at both ends while plotting ribbon cuttings and National Tangerine Month celebrations.

Trump is confronting the biggest challenges on Earth and scoring wins along the way.

On Saturday night, June 21, while most Americans dined with their families and friends, went to the theater (as I did), or just relaxed, Trump and his team could not have been busier nor involved in anything more momentous.

They conducted a bold and brilliantly executed mission to castrate Iran’s nuclear-weapons program.

B-2 Stealth aircraft departed Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base, flew invisibly into Iran, and rained bunker-buster bombs on the ayatollahs’ nuke factories.

These intrepid pilots flew 37 hours non-stop.

Rather than land to or fro, they refueled in the wild blue yonder. These airmen and the other uniformed patriots who unleashed Operation Midnight Hammer maneuvered in total secrecy and endured zero casualties.

The same cannot be said of Iran’s atomic workshops.

They were blasted — good and hard.

"New intelligence confirms what POTUS has stated numerous times: Iran’s nuclear facilities have been destroyed," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced via X.

"If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do."

On Sunday, June 22, the traditional day of rest, Trump and his team were on duty. The President met at the White House with his national security personnel.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio toured the chat shows to explain the administration’s actions to Americans and Earthlings alike.

Liberal TV hosts predictably tried to trivialize Trump’s triumph.

Vance and Rubio put them in their place.

Before long, the Iranian foreign minister chimed in.

Interestingly enough, he sided with Vance and Rubio and conceded that Trump’s "Midnight Hammer" shattered Tehran’s atomic installations.

"I must say that the damage is excessive and serious," Abbas Araghchi declared on state television.

On Monday, June 23, Trump announced a cease-fire between Iran and Israel.

After the exchange of some final volleys, the Twelve Day War seems in remission.

At dawn Tuesday, June 24, Americans on the East Coast savored their bacon and eggs while their countrymen on the West Coast slumbered.

Simultaneously, Trump was on the move.

He and his team boarded Air Force One at 7:00 a.m. and jetted across the Atlantic for a NATO summit in The Hague.

Soon after landing, Trump sped to the Dutch royal palace to confer with his fellow heads of state. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth huddled with his opposite numbers.

Rubio conferred with other chief diplomats. Team America’s top message, "You pay now!"

Specifically, Trump wants every NATO ally to spend at least 2% of their GDP on the West’s collective defense, as they have pledged. On second thought, Trump wants them to devote even more to this cause: 5% is the new 2%.

On Wednesday, June 25, NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte credited Trump for prodding America’s allies to pony up.

"For too long, one Ally, the United States, carried too much of the burden," Rutte told the heads of state. "And that changes today."

"President Trump, dear Donald, you made this change possible," Rutte continued.

"Your leadership on this has already produced one trillion dollars in extra spending from European Allies since 2016. And the decisions today will produce trillions more for our common defense, to make us stronger and fairer by equalizing spending between America and America’s Allies."

As these words are being written, it’s Thursday, June 26, at 4:56 a.m.

If President Trump is not awake, he soon will be. And then he and his aides will spend yet another 20-plus-hour day at the White House, where the work never stops.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — Read More Here.