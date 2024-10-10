Organization Battles to Stop Bogus Ballots

Donald J. Trump is on a roll, but his campaign could get run over.

The GOP nominee is on message.

He pledges to restore prosperity, re-tame inflation, re-seal the border, re-fight crime, and resurrect global tranquility. America was better off when Trump’s Peace through Strength policy bolstered European harmony and catalyzed the Abraham Accords.

Under Kamala Harris’ War through Weakness doctrine, Moscow’s bombs blast Kiev and Tehran’s missiles rock Tel Aviv.

GOP running mate J.D. Vance’s commanding recent debate performance dazzled voters and razzled his Democrat rival, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

Trump leads Harris on social-media engagement, and the Republican ticket is rising in swing states.

But Trump’s progress could evaporate, thanks to a hazard as invisible — yet potentially lethal — as carbon monoxide.

This election could come down to one or two toss-up states captured by a relative handful of problematic mail-in ballots.

Unlike normal ballots, which precinct workers personally hand to and collect from actual voters, mail-in ballots have zero chain of custody.

County clerks or even independent printers haul truckloads of ballots to U.S. Postal Service facilities. Letter carriers deliver them as addressed.

Most of these ballots find actual voters, but others reach questionable or even unqualified locations, directed to phantom "voters" who have moved away, passed on, or never even existed.

Left-wing Non-Governmental Organizations harvest, complete, and submit these ballots at election offices.

They also deposit them in unsupervised drop boxes. This "one-time-only" measure — implemented during 2020’s COVID-19 horror — has become as unshakable as lampreys.

A smattering of such bogus ballots might be a minor nuisance.

Unfortunately, their abundance could cost Trump the White House.

A new organization called Common Sense Elections harnesses robust fractal computing to reconcile voter rolls with property-tax records, postal change-of-address forms, and other government databases.

What CSE discovered in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin should trigger Klaxons at Trump-Vance headquarters and the Republican National Committee: For the disturbing details, see this chart.

•Across these states, 660,290 mail-in ballots are tied to registered voters who permanently moved to other states. These absentees number 68,983 in Georgia (far exceeding Joe Biden’s 2020 margin of victory: 11,779 votes) 262,488 in Pennsylvania (which Biden scored by 80,555) and 42,043 in Wisconsin (Biden’s by 20,682).

•Voters who moved to other in-state counties total 457,310. These include 65,857 relocated voters in Michigan (which Trump won in 2016 by 10,704 votes) and 169,083 in Pennsylvania (which Trump secured then with 44,292 votes).

•Electors who moved and left no forwarding residence: 146,160.

•Those linked to invalid addresses total 663,514. Pennsylvania features 346,505 such “voters.”

•Voters recorded at commercial sites: 4,914. These reflect, among others, "voters" at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport and a vacant lot at 9145 Mann Street.

•A staggering 916,100 voters are enrolled with missing or incorrect apartment numbers. This boosts the odds that postal workers will leave unclaimed ballots in lobbies or mailrooms, where harvesters can retrieve and abuse them.

•All told, these screwy ballots total 2,848,288 — in just these six states and involving these six anomalies. Deeper and wider scrutiny yields graver worries.

The good news is that Common Sense Elections’ technology identifies these suspicious destinations. It then asks county clerks not to send them mail-in ballots. CSE also monitors ballots that are filled and returned. It flags those that arrive from fishy addresses and advises election officials not to count them.

Those who insist on tabulating bogus ballots could face litigation.

Election-integrity activists who inspected Wisconsin’s voter lists via CSE’s informatic power sued on Sept. 30 to require that Badger State election officials verify the registrations associated with 143,742 eyebrow-raising addresses.

On September 26, CSE’s allies sued Georgia’s GOP secretary of state.

They want Brad Raffensperger to address 162,037 registrants who seemingly switched counties or completely exited the Peach State. If so, the plaintiffs want such registrations declared inactive.

Austin-based ballot-security expert Jay Valentine launched Common Sense Elections.

He exposes "addresses such as a Walmart, bank, 7-11, or a college dorm room where the student graduated 12 years ago — all yielding ballots that NGOs gather and vote."

Valentine’s group hopes to make elections great again by rallying the nation around its website’s battle cry: StopBogusBallots.com.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — Read More Here.