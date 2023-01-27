House GOP Exposes Dems as Pro-violence, Abortion-loving

President Joseph Robinette Biden last fall accused Republicans of "doubling down on an extreme position"on abortion.

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., shrieked," With Roe now out of their way, extreme MAGA Republicans are gleefully charging ahead with their deadly crusade to punish and control women’s health decisions."

Well, look who’s extreme now.

Pelosi’s successor, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., magnificently helped Democrats expose themselves as weapons-grade abortion extremists.

He offered Democrats two opportunities to display a modicum of moderation on this issue.

Democrats failed these tests miserably, and down fell the masks behind which they pretended to be reasonable.

First, H.R. 26, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, requires healthcare practitioners to provide medical care to any live baby who survives an abortion, despite attempts to murder it in the womb.

A grand total of one Democrat, Texas’ Henry Cuellar, joined 219 unanimous Republicans and gave a fighting chance to any baby who somehow manages not to get vacuumed from a uterus and tossed into the trash.

While 100% of Republicans defended these human beings, 99.5% of Democrats (210 of 211) offered abortion-proof babies this advice: "Drop dead."

Second, McCarthy scheduled House Concurrent Resolution 3, which states:

"Whereas, following the leak of the draft Dobbs decision, radical anti-life advocates initiated a pressure campaign designed to influence the Supreme Court’s opinion;

"Whereas, following the leak and issuance of the Dobbs decision, radical anti-life advocates have defaced, vandalized, and caused destruction to over 100 pro-life facilities, groups, and churches."

By detailing these outrages, H.R. 3 is a menu of disgusting flavors:

Graffiti: Twenty-six instances of spray-painted slogans include "Fake clinic," “Forced birth is murder," "We’re coming for U," "God is a woman," "God loves abortion," "Abort the court," and "If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either."

The graffito "Jane’s Revenge" appears repeatedly. These revolutionary, pro-abortion terrorists do not respect a woman’s choice to keep her baby. Instead, they claim credit for at least 12 hits against pro-life centers in eight states and Washington, D.C.

Earth to Attorney General Merrick Garland: This is the quintessence of conspiracy across state lines.

Vandalism: Nineteen episodes involved smashed windows, defaced signs, damaged staff vehicles, and more.

Arson: Five fires, including blazes at three churches in Bethesda, Maryland.

Firebombing: Last Mother’s Day, goons hurled two Molotov cocktails at Oregon Right to Life’s office in Keizer.

Jane’s Revenge boasted that it firebombed Compass Care’s Amherst, New York, crisis-pregnancy center. This pandemonium injured two firefighters on the scene.

Breaking and entering: According to H.R. 3, "on June 25, 2022, radical leftist rioters breached the Arizona State Capitol, forcing legislators to evacuate the building."

"It was basically a Jan. 6-style event," State Representative Neal K. Carter, R – Ariz.-Dist. 15, told me. "State Senate proceedings were interrupted, and it adjourned to an underground tunnel.

"Fortunately, the House was not breached, but we heard the gun-like sound of law enforcement firing tear-gas canisters and were alarmed to watch a palm tree burning after being struck by a tear-gas projectile."

Assault: Per the bill, a female "was accused of assault after throwing eggs and a dead raccoon at the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center."

Some institutions suffered combinations of these onslaughts.

The House’s response: Universal revulsion?

Hardly.

Only three Democrats joined 219 Republicans, 100% of whom voted Aye, thus "condemning the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches."

Among Democrats, 209 of 212 voted Nay and thereby refused to denounce this pro-abortion vandalism, arson, and other destruction.

Hence, 98.6% of House Democrats accept this devastation.

This is not JFK’s Democratic Party.

This is not MLK’s Democratic Party.

This is not even WJC’s Democratic Party.

William Jefferson Clinton’s "Safe, legal, and rare" approach to abortion is as dead as King Tut.

JRB’s Democratic Party is A-OK with busted windows, broken doors, and blazing churches, all to protect abortion — even against living, breathing newborns — always, everywhere, and with pompoms waving.

