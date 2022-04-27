Neo-Totalitarian Left Ignores Key Fact About Musk's Twitter Takeover

Regarding Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, the Left has gone from foaming at the mouth to foaming in their minds.

MSNBC's Joy Reid said: "Elon Musk is the new power at the social-media giant, and he is foaming the runways for the return of the trolls."

"And Elon Musk is the fox coming into the henhouse, and it is shameful that Twitter, which has a fiduciary obligation, I would think, to protect people who actually use it," journalist Anand Giridharadas bellowed on NBC's mini-me. "Did they ask a single woman, a single woman? Was a single woman consulted? Was a single person of color who just uses Twitter, who made the mistake of using Twitter and needs it for their job?"

Also on MSNBC, host Ari Melber displayed a lack of self-awareness that was nothing less than touching. He warned that Musk "could secretly ban one party's candidate, or all of its candidates — all of its nominees. Or you could just turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else, and the rest of us might not even find out about it until after the election."

Earth to Planet Melber: Twitter's "content moderators" (a hexasyllabic euphemism for censors) repeatedly "disputed" President Donald J. Trump's posts and then banished him altogether after he left office.

As for turning "down the reach of their stuff," Melber should see a neurologist immediately. Only a major concussion could explain how he forgot that Twitter and all of Silicon Valley stuffed Hunter Biden's laptop down a memory hole in October 2020.

Twitter even padlocked for two weeks the account of the New York Post — America's oldest continuously published newspaper, founded by Alexander Hamilton — after it broke the now-confirmed story about the first son, his abandoned computer, and its proof of dodgy deals around the world.

This act of internet censorship allowed — if public opinion polls are correct — to clinch the White House for Joe Biden. That was the point of this despicable exercise.

Meanwhile, NBC's Jo Ling Kent quaked in her boots at the day's developments: "Some critics are concerned that Musk's pursuit of free speech will collide with growing safety problems on Twitter, especially for women and minorities."

Beware of falling comments: Hardhats for All!

Actress Jameela Jamil leapt off this social-media entity. "Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet," Jamil wrote before her swan dive, clearly lacking an editor. "I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck."

White House press secretary Jen Paski said Monday: "The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation, disinformation; the need for these platforms to be held accountable."

Misinformation? Disinformation? Really?

It is beyond rich for the Right to be lectured about fake news by the same liars who brought us KGB agent Donald J. Trump, white nationalist Kyle Rittenhouse, white supremacist Nicholas Sandmann, and "the border is closed." These stories, and countless others, proved to be less true than a toupee.

These and other apoplectic Leftists believe that Musk will turn Twitter into a giant e-Klan rally, complete with cybertorches and digital cross burnings.

Politico reported that Twitter's top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, burst into tears Monday while discussing Musk's move with her staff of censors and conversation killers.

This is clinically psychotic.

Here is a glimpse of the terrifying ideology that Musk just spent $44 billion to inflict on America and the world:

• "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter," Musk said.

• Musk remarked: "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

• "I think it's very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech," Musk declared. "My strong, intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization."

Horrors!

Terrifying!

Elon Musk is a human pterodactyl!

Here is the simple fact that neo-totalitarian Wokistanis studiously ignore:

Anyone on Twitter can respond to whatever "misinformation," "disinformation," or "hate speech" appears there by instantly offering whatever contrary facts, figures, quotes or opinions one wishes. If, in fact, President Trump returns to Twitter (joining Iran's antisemitic ayatollahs, who never were booted), those on the Left, Middle, or Right are welcome to respond to his alleged "misinformation" with whatever contradictions they wish.

This is not limited to one or two people. Hundreds or even thousands can express themselves. Who knows? One or more might provide the key data to prove Trump wrong.

As for hate, anyone who wishes to argue that Blacks, Hispanics, Jews, gays, women, or anyone else is inferior, have at it. Surely a host of Blacks, Hispanics, Jews, gays, women, and others will respond and show why that person is mistaken, immoral or monstrous.

This is called free speech, my dear Leftists. Look into it.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — More Here.