Trump Blasts Biden's 'Border Bloodbath'

President Donald J. Trump used political jujitsu to grab a Left-wing anti-Trump lie and turn it against his opponent, Joe Biden.

Trump told Ohio voters on March 16 that if he lost the November election, Biden would welcome imports of Chinese-designed, Mexican-built electric vehicles. This, Trump said, would trigger an economic “bloodbath” in the auto sector.

Biden and other Leftists disinformed Americans by claiming that Trump threatened to unleash a bloodbath if Biden won. Trump did no such thing, as news video proves.

Trump got even in Michigan on April 2 when he unveiled a slogan that electrifies America’s No. 1 issue: Angst over the illegal aliens whom Biden welcomes daily.

“It’s a border bloodbath, and it’s destroying our country,” Trump said. “It’s going to end on the day that I take office.”

“Biden’s Border Bloodbath” correctly describes the mayhem fueled by Biden’s deliberate demolition of America’s southern frontier.

Because illegal aliens often are shadowy, this problem is tough to gauge precisely. Nonetheless, Customs and Border Protection counted eight foreign-citizen criminals convicted of homicide or manslaughter from Fiscal Year 2017 through FY 2019, under Trump. During Biden’s first three FYs, CBP tallied 151 such convictions — up 1,787.5%.

Consider these cases, thanks largely to the Federation for American Immigration Reform:

Brazilian illegal Everton Candido breached the border at Tecate, California, in May 2021. Police say that he drove without a license in Medford, Massachusetts, on October 23, 2022, when he struck and killed Army veteran Walter Wishoski, Jr., 77.

Biden’s DHS released Venezuelan illegal Eddy Jose Ortega Alvarez on May 20, 2023. The next day, he allegedly murdered Honduran illegal Carmen Unilda Navas Zuniga and stole her cash in El Paso, Texas.

Biden’s officials released Guatemalan illegal Juan Carlos Garcia Rodriguez, 17, at the southwest line in January 2023. Last August, he allegedly raped and strangled Maria Gonzalez, 11, in Pasadena, Texas; packed her into a laundry basket, and stashed her beneath his bed.

Biden’s agents released Haitian illegal Hermanio Joseph after he broke into America in August 2022. Police say that he crashed into a school bus in Clark County, Ohio, last August 22. The bus flipped, killing Aiden Clark, 11.

Endrina Bracho, a Venezuelan illegal alien, allegedly struck Travis Wolfe in a head-on collision in Hazelwood, Missouri. She reportedly drove unlicensed, against traffic, at 70 mph in a 40 mph zone. This happened December 20, the day before Travis’ 12th birthday, which he spent in critical condition.

“He wasn’t awake for it,” his sister, Taylor, told Fox News anchor Steve Doocy. “He didn’t get to experience anything. So, did he really actually make it to 12?”

Travis was on life support until March 6, when his catastrophic brain injuries finally killed him.

Venezuelan Jose Antonio Ibarra arrived illegally in September 2022. Authorities say that he fatally bashed the skull of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley on February 22, while she jogged near campus, triggering a national uproar.

This lethal crisis began the day Biden took power. His 94 executive actions shredded Trump’s effective border-tightening initiatives.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, told Fox News April 3: “Biden’s border policy is as effective as a screen door on a submarine.”

The Border Patrol has caught 7,444,297 illegal aliens on the U.S.-Mexico boundary through February, Biden’s 37th month as president. Trump’s analogous number was 2,138,696; Biden trounces Trump by 348%.

These apprehensions included 351 people on the terrorist watch list during Biden’s “return to normal,” versus just 11 under Trump — up 3,090%.

Add 1.6 million got-aways (almost certainly including terrorists) whom The Washington Post estimates were detected but not detained, and at least 9 million illegal aliens have cascaded through the “border” under Biden.

Trump and his supporters should remind voters constantly about the victims whom illegal aliens are killing while Biden snores. These deaths remain 100% preventable if Biden simply keeps these killers out.

The cure for Biden’s Border Bloodshed? Banish Biden to his Basement.