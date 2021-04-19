Democrats Start to Resist Left's Growing Insanity

The Left officially has gone insane when Democrats start to echo Republicans who denounce their ideas. This is happening with cautiously encouraging frequency.

• Even before Georgia enacted its new election-integrity law, the Left called it racist. The ever-unifying President Joe Biden dubbed it "sick," "un-American," and "Jim Crow on steroids." He also said, "I would strongly support" throwing baseball's All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

Like a runner diving headfirst into home plate, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred wounded himself by moving the mid-summer classic to Denver. He overreacted, as major CEOs discovered that they also did, after studying this law. It allows more days of early voting than do New York and Delaware. It requires voter ID, as do Colorado and 33 other states. Also, abandoning 51% Black Atlanta for 9% Black Denver is a perplexing formula for racial justice.

Like Republicans, Democrats now decry MLB's wild pitch against the Peach State.

"I absolutely oppose and reject any notion of boycotting Georgia," said its Democrat U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff. "Georgia welcomes the world's business."

Certified-election denier Stacy Abrams was the key driver against this new law. But Denvergate made her slam on the brakes. "Boycotts are complicated affairs that require a long-term commitment to action," she wrote in USA Today. "But I don't think that's necessary — yet."

•Ron DeSantis is America's most effective governor. So, the Leftist hacks at CBS tried to tackle the Florida Republican. In April 4's jaw-droppingly slipshod "news story," 60 Minutes accused DeSantis of a pay-to-play scheme whereby he supposedly thanked Publix supermarkets for its $100,000 campaign donation by granting the 800-store chain exclusive distribution of Florida's COVID-19 vaccines in Palm Beach — a prize they never received.

Some of this conservative hero's toughest defenders are Democrats.

"The reporting was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false," said Mayor Dave Kerner, D-Palm Beach County. "I know this because I offered to provide my insight into Palm Beach County's vaccination efforts, and 60 Minutes declined. They know that the governor came to Palm Beach County and met with me and the county administrator, and we asked to expand the state's partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County."

Kerner continued, "60 Minutes should be ashamed." He argued that the show excluded his perspective because it "kneecaps their narrative."

"I said this before, and I'll say it again. Publix was recommended by [Florida's State Emergency Response Team] and HealthyFLA as the other pharmacies were not ready to start. Period! Full stop!" Democrat Jared Moskowitz, Florida's emergency-management director, insisted via Twitter. "No one from the Governor's office suggested Publix. It's just absolute malarkey."

•San Francisco's seven-member Board of Education, surely one of America's hardest-Left political organs, voted unanimously to reverse the rechristening of 44 government schools, to remove the names of such Black-hating, white nationalist, racist thugs as George Washington, Paul Revere, Abraham Lincoln, John Muir, and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Before the school board backpedaled on April 6, Washington's decisive contribution to the American Revolution did not outweigh his slave ownership. Lincoln's destruction of slavery and demolition of the Confederacy meant nothing beside alleged mistreatment of American Indians.

As San Francisco's mayor, Feinstein once replaced — but did not burn — a Confederate flag that somehow got damaged at City Hall. The "crimes" of other shunned luminaries are either flimsy or fabricated.

"This debacle is just the latest example of 'progressive' cultural censorship in a city once renowned as a bastion of free speech," Gary Kamiya lamented in The Atlantic, a stalwart liberal publication.

Board members said they would revisit this matter after students have traded Zoom school for classroom learning. While board members might resume their insanity next autumn, this decision quietly might spare them from going off the rails on a crazy train.

These cases suggest that there are limits to how far the Left can take things in America. Perhaps those boundaries are mercifully within reach.

Bucknell University's Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.