Biden's Weaponized DOJ: Where Justice Goes to Die

The Department of Justice should be honest and call itself Biden Campaign Headquarters.

As a fearsome whiff of East Germany wafts through its windows, this Cabinet agency persecutes Donald J. Trump, the president’s chief political rival, and keeps the heat off of the Bidens. Regardless, temperatures are hotter than July.

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s four-count indictment du jour, unveiled Aug. 1, aims to jail Trump for using First Amendment-protected free speech to challenge the validity of the 2020 election.

Never mind that Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, and countless other Democrats challenged the validity of the 2016 election.

They called Trump illegitimate and, for three years, screamed the knowingly false claim that he won only with Vladimir Putin’s help.

When will Smith indict these Democrats?

Never.

Smith hopes to lock up Trump for a "fake electors scheme," even though Congressional Democrats opposed GOP Electoral College slates and urged their replacement with alternate Democrat electors from contested states in 1969, 2001, 2005, and 2017.

They, like Republicans, had every right to do so. Under the banner of Unite for America, Martin Sheen, Noah Wyle, and other celebrities pressured pro-Trump electors in December 2016 to ignore their states’ voters, defect, and reject Trump in the Electoral College.

When will Smith indict these Democrats?

Never.

Smith also is making it criminal to offer and accept legal advice with which the DOJ disagrees. American justice will implode if lawyers cannot counsel clients without fearing federal prosecution if the attorney general dislikes their arguments.

"Have no doubt, corrupting the U.S. justice system to punish a former president and current candidate nudges the country ever closer to tribalism, chaos, and collapse," Alan Dershowitz wrote in the Aug. 2 the Daily Mail.

Regarding Smith’s indictment, the Harvard Law School emeritus professor condemned the "speculative nature of its legal foundation and the absence of smoking-gun evidence."

Smith’s 45-page indictment deserves to be entombed beneath the remnants of the Berlin Wall.

Smith’s charges arrived, most conveniently, one day after Hunter Biden’s business partner, Devon Archer, spoke with the House Oversight Committee.

This follows a familiar pattern: When the Bidens feel the heat, DOJ immediately cools those flames with fresh accusations against Trump.

On June 7, new documents indicated that Ukrainian gas company Burisma paid Joe and Hunter $5 million each. On June 8, DOJ indicted Trump in the Mar-a-Lago secret documents matter.

On July 26, Hunter’s plea agreement unraveled. On July 27, Smith unveiled "superseding" Mar-a-Lago charges.

On July 31, Archer’s testimony torched the Bidens. On August 1, Smith slapped Trump with January 6-related accusations.

Nonetheless, the Bidens appear to occupy a ring of fire.

•On July 29, the Department of Obstruction of Justice urged a federal judge to speed Archer’s imprisonment (on unrelated charges) two days before his Capitol Hill testimony. Outrage erupted, and DOJ retreated.

These crooks instructed IRS on May 15 to stop its 13-man probe of Hunter’s taxes. DOJ’s scrutiny of Hunter’s tax shenanigans was so glacial that statutes of limitations lapsed on his apparent tax evasion in 2014 and ’15.

•According to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, his agency hoped to search Hunter’s northern Virginia storage unit in December 2020.

However, Shapley told House investigators that DOJ prosecutor Lesley Wolf "simply reached out to Hunter Biden’s defense counsel and told him about the storage unit, once again ruining our chance to get to evidence before being destroyed, manipulated, or concealed."

•Despite Joe Biden’s laughable 2019 lies that he had "never spoken" about and "never discussed" his son’s and other relatives' "overseas business dealings" and "businesses," Archer testified that Hunter rang his father and put him on speaker phone during some 20 meetings with clients and prospects.

My congressman, freshman Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., beclowned himself July 31 by claiming that Joe Biden addressed "the weather or whatever."

Biden could have analyzed the Phillies’ starting lineup. The point was that Hunter could get the then-vice president of the United States to answer his calls within three rings.

Accessing "the Biden brand" was worth at least $10 million, which clients gladly pumped into the family’s 20-plus shell companies.

•According to House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., six different banks have filed a staggering 170 suspicious-activity reports on the Bidens’ transactions.

•Joe Biden’s claimed ignorance about Hunter’s business affairs did not stop him from signing a Jan. 20, 2011 letter on vice presidential stationery.

Addressed to Devon Archer, it began:

"Dear Devin, [sic].

"I apologize for not getting a chance to talk to you at the luncheon yesterday.

"I was having trouble getting away from hosting President Hu" of China,

"I hope I get a chance to see you again soon with Hunter. I hope you enjoyed lunch. Thanks for coming."

Joe added:

"P.S. Happy you guys are together," one assumes commercially, not romantically. Hunter and Archer then were partners in the Rosemont Seneca investment company.

•Hunter told Archer to buy a burner phone on April 12, 2014, three days before Archer met then-Vice President Biden at the White House.

•Hunter’s Laptop from Hell employed at least 16 different message applications, some highly encrypted and even military grade.

•"Your question - "why does Super Chair love me so much?' is easily answered," Hunter e-mailed Archer in 2011 about Chinese tycoon Che Feng. "It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with my last name (and I bring along very handsome Aryan godlike men wherever I go)."

Until it imploded last week, DOJ responded to all of this, and more, with a plea agreement for Hunter that resembled a day-spa visit.

"Laws are like sausages," Otto von Bismarck once observed. "It is better not to see them being made."

Watching Congress pass laws is uglier than a sausage factory.

But the average kielbasa plant is a Michelin five-star restaurant compared to the Upton Sinclair-grade judicial slaughterhouse that Merrick Garland, Joe Biden’s de facto campaign manager, now operates where the Department of Justice once stood.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — More Here.